Macon, GA

Six face federal gun, drug distribution charges

By The Albany Herald, Ga.
 13 days ago

Jul. 8—MACON — The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Middle District of Georgia has brought federal charges against six individuals taken into custody during Operation United Front, an ongoing ATF-led investigation into illegal gun possession and drug distribution centered in the Macon community using data gathered from the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network to plot shooting incidents and determine the areas with the highest number of shootings.

