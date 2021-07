I wasn't expecting my usual Thursday round of golf to start out this way, but I'm glad it did. As I was walking onto the course at Pine Ridge Golf Course in Sartell, I noticed a turtle crawling across the cart path by the patio. I'm part of many nature-sharing-based groups on Facebook, so I pulled out my phone to snap a photo of what I originally thought to be a painted turtle, but upon further inspection turned out to be a Blanding's turtle.