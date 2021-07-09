Cancel
Portland, OR

Investigators say fireworks sparked deadly NE Portland apartment fire over weekend

Portland Report
 11 days ago

(David Ryder/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Portland Fire and Rescue investigators said Thursday that fireworks caused a northeast Portland apartment fire that killed two people and injured others on the Fourth of July, KATU reports.

Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, fire crews responded to the Heidi Manor apartments on Northeast Weidler Street on reports of a fire.

Investigators determined that the four-alarm blaze was caused by fireworks.

The two people who died in the fire were identified as 31-year-old Robert William Gremillion and 31-year-old Seth Robert Thompson.

A 25-year-old woman remains in the hospital with critical injuries following the fire. At least three other residents sustained injuries.

According to authorities, the investigation into the fire is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Meredith Hopper at Meredith.hopper@portlandoregon.gov.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Oregon, which offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Portland Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Ne Portland#Portland Fire And Rescue
Portland Report

Two men killed in NE Portland apartment fire identified

Seth Robert Thompson (left) and Robert William Gremillion (right) were killed in the Heidi Manor fire on July 4.(Portland Police Bureau) (PORTLAND, Ore.) The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the two people who died in a fire Sunday at the Heidi Manor Apartments in Northeast Portland, KGW reports.

