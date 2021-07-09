Investigators say fireworks sparked deadly NE Portland apartment fire over weekend

(David Ryder/Getty Images)

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Portland Fire and Rescue investigators said Thursday that fireworks caused a northeast Portland apartment fire that killed two people and injured others on the Fourth of July, KATU reports.

Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, fire crews responded to the Heidi Manor apartments on Northeast Weidler Street on reports of a fire.

Investigators determined that the four-alarm blaze was caused by fireworks.

The two people who died in the fire were identified as 31-year-old Robert William Gremillion and 31-year-old Seth Robert Thompson.

A 25-year-old woman remains in the hospital with critical injuries following the fire. At least three other residents sustained injuries.

According to authorities, the investigation into the fire is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Meredith Hopper at Meredith.hopper@portlandoregon.gov.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Oregon, which offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.