Given the Rockies’ history and their locale — the Blake St. Bombers, baseball at 5,280 feet, etc. — you wouldn’t think they would ever face a severe power outage. The Rockies enter Tuesday night’s game against the Mariners at Coors Field with 86 home runs, ranking 13th in the majors. Remembering that this is baseball with an altitude — at least half the time — that’s not good.