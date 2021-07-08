MU softball adds former pitcher Norman to coaching staff

Lincoln – Nebraska Baseball Head Coach Will Bolt announced the hiring of Rob Childress on Monday as Director of Player Development for the Husker baseball program. A veteran of college baseball with 30 years of coaching experience, Childress is no stranger to Lincoln, as he served as an assistant coach at Nebraska from 1998 to 2002 and as associate head coach from 2003 to 2005. In his new role at NU, Childress will oversee the personal and athletic development of each individual Husker baseball student-athlete.