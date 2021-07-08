Cancel
MU softball adds former pitcher Norman to coaching staff

By Anthony Kristensen
news-shield.com
 14 days ago

Missouri softball announced that former Tigers pitcher Madi Norman is returning to the team as a volunteer assistant coach. Norman pitched for Missouri from 2017-19. "Madi was not only an outstanding player here at Mizzou who won us a lot of ball games, but more importantly, she was a tremendous role model," Missouri coach Larissa Anderson said in a news release. "She has tremendous ties to the youth softball community, the Columbia area and especially our alumni."

