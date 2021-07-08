Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Jamahl Mosley a frontrunner for Orlando Magic head coach job

By Larry Brown
Posted by 
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jamahl Mosley is a frontrunner for the Orlando Magic head coach job. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday that the Magic are “closing in” on Mosley to make him their next head coach. The Magic are looking for a new coach after parting ways with Steve Clifford and may have...

larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamahl Mosley
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Steve Clifford
Person
Jason Kidd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontrunner#Espn#The Dallas Mavericks#Mavs#Wizards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Spun

Report: Adele Is Officially Dating A Notable NBA Figure

Adele is reportedly in a new relationship – one that will be of interest to NBA fans. According to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the superstar artist is dating LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul. Paul, a close friend of LeBron who’s become one of the biggest agents in the NBA,...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kristaps Porzingis Opens Up About The Dallas Mavericks And Luka Doncic: "I Was Out Of The Pick And Rolls, The Ball Didn't Go Through Me At All."

Kristaps Porzingis finished a tough season with the Dallas Mavericks, starring in controversies mainly with teammate Luka Doncic. These two are expected to be the team leaders, but their personalities make things difficult, reportedly creating a rift between them. The Mavs made some significant changes this offseason, parting ways with...
NBAwashingtonnewsday.com

NBA Rumors: The Lakers’ ‘Third’ Star Could Be Worth ‘$100 Million’

NBA Rumors: Lakers’ Potential ‘Third’ Star Could Be Worth ‘$100M’. The Los Angeles Lakers may face a huge stumbling block in their pursuit of the ultimate third star to complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Ball’s market value is likely to reach $100 million. Lonzo Ball is being linked to...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Shannon Sharpe On Giannis Antetokounmpo: “For A Guy That Can't Can't Can't Can't, He’s a Two-Time League MVP, A DPOY, And He’s On The Cusp Of Winning The Title And Being Finals MVP."

Every player has weaknesses, and that even applies to NBA superstars. Giannis Antetokounmpo is a ferocious athlete who can finish in the interior at will. Despite his amazing numbers and finishing ability, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been criticized by many for his weaknesses, such as his inability to shoot the basketball at a high level.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Dennis Rodman Was Very Emotional On His Biggest Regret As NBA Player: "I Wish I Was A Better Father"

Dennis Rodman will go down in history as one of the greatest defenders of all time. The five-time NBA champion was a crucial player on two of the greatest teams in NBA history. During his time with the Detroit Pistons, Rodman was a key figure in the 'Bad Boys' squad that went on to win the 1989 and 1990 NBA championships. And then after that, he eventually joined the player he would consistently battle in Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Minnesota Timberwolves: 3 trades with Los Angeles Lakers

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers seem to be at contrasting points in their franchises. One team is constantly contending, while the other has an exciting group of young players. There are various players on the Timberwolves which it would make sense for the Lakers to acquire. One such...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA Fans React To Seeing Pau Gasol Play On Sunday Night

Pau Gasol hasn’t played in the NBA since 2019, but American basketball fans were able to watch the six-time All-Star play on Sunday night. The two-time NBA champion big man is part of Spain’s preliminary team for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Spain is taking on the United States in an exhibition contest on Sunday night.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Knicks eyeing Mavs playmaker — but it’s not Luka Doncic

When Luka Doncic’s reported frustration with the Dallas Mavericks’ front office surfaced, there were some talks he should move to the New York Knicks. Even former NBA player and current ESPN analyst Jay Williams said that it is “feasible.”. However, according to latest rumors, it is not Doncic that the...
NBAchatsports.com

Lakers Trade Rumors On Buddy Hield, Kyle Kuzma & Kevin Love + Lakers 2021 NBA Draft Targets | Q&A

Los Angeles Lakers, Kevin Love, Kyle Kuzma, National Basketball Association, Buddy Hield, Montrezl Harrell, Portland Trail Blazers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Anthony Davis. Los Angeles Lakers rumors are coming at you in the form of a fan-led mailbag! Lakers rumors focused on NBA trade rumors, Buddy Hield, Kyle Kuzma, Kevin Love, Lakers 2021 NBA Draft Targets and Dennis Schroder free agency. Will the Lakers make a splash signing or trade in the 2021 NBA offseason? Chat Sports host Chase Senior answers all of your Lakers rumors questions in today’s mailbag! Subscribe to the Los Angeles Lakers Report on YouTube for Lakers free agency news, rumors & much more coverage throughout the 2021 NBA Offseason: https://www.youtube.com/lakerstv?sub_... Los Angeles Lakers questions in today’s NBA Mailbag: - Dennis Schroder sign to the New York Knicks?
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Odom, Rajon Rondo banned from Dallas establishment

One Dallas establishment stays so faithful to the Mavericks that they have banned poorly-performing players of the home team from visiting their venue. Yes, an entertainment venue in Rockwall, Texas called Shenaniganz has banned Lamar Odom, Rajon Rondo and DeAndre Jordan from visiting the place. A patron noticed the funny...
NBAchatsports.com

Los Angeles Lakers: 3 free agents who are former Rob Pelinka clients

February 15, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka (right) hugs Sacramento Kings player Buddy Hield (left) during NBA All Star Saturday Night at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports. Rob Pelinka has done an excellent job with the Los Angeles Lakers. Dubbed the...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Portland Trail Blazers: 3 ring-chasing veterans POR should poach

The Portland Trail Blazers cannot afford to run it back. Damian Lillard has made it clear that he does not believe that the roster as currently constructed is talented enough to help him compete for a title. He’s also suggested that if the Blazers brass doesn’t take steps to substantially upgrade the team, he’ll be forced to ask for a trade.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Chris Paul Called Out For ‘Dirty’ Play In Game 5 Loss

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s iconic alley-oop dunk at the end of Game 5 overshadowed what many thought was a dirty play by Chris Paul. Paul is an all-time great and an eventual Hall of Famer, but he also has a well-earned reputation of pushing the envelope with his physicality and gamesmanship. A number of analysts and fans think he crossed the line on Antetokounmpo’s jam last night.

Comments / 0

Community Policy