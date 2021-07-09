Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

In The Loop: Lightning postgame celly, Beal in Team USA threads

NBC Sports
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article​First up in our look around the sports world, cue the champagne showers because the Tampa Bay Lightning are back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions. Tampa beat the Montreal Canadiens in five games and becomes the first team to go back-to-back since the Penguins did it in 2016 and 2017. Next up,...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bradley Beal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Usa#Usa Basketball#Stanley Cup#Washington Wizards#Team Usa#The Montreal Canadiens#Select Teamers#Usa Basketball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
News Break
UEFA
Country
Denmark
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 teams Kawhi Leonard could leave the Clippers for this offseason

Having missed the last two games of their series against the Jazz and all of their series against the Suns, it seems that Kawhi Leonard’s time in Los Angeles could be coming to an end. Paul George has played out of his mind this season and resurrected himself as a bona fide super star in this league while leading the Clippers to their first conference finals in franchise history. But even that isn’t a clear enough reason for The Klaw to stay.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Charles Barkley Says 2 NBA Stars Play Harder Than Everyone

When it comes to going all out on a nightly basis, two players stand out above the rest in the NBA, according to Charles Barkley. Following the Milwaukee Bucks‘ blowout win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Barkley and his TNT colleagues heaped plenty of praise on Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time league MVP produced 25 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in the 125-91 romp.
NBAbleachernation.com

Yikes Team USA, Zach LaVine’s Debut, Jamal Crawford is Still That Dude, and Other Bulls Bullets

I think it’s safe to say that 11 Olympic men’s basketball teams grew a little more confident last night. • Team USA lost to Nigeria on Saturday 90-87 in one of the most shocking international basketball upsets in quite some time. Led by head coach Mike Brown, Nigeria sank 20 three-pointers compared to Team USA’s 10-24 performance. Gregg Popovich’s crew showed a clear willingness to share the offensive wealth (six players finishing the night in double figures), but when the time came to earn defensive stops and convert some of the biggest buckets of the night, the team had worse chemistry than most highschool homecoming dates.
NBANBC Sports

Beal, Durant lead Team USA to win over Argentina

The United States beat Argentina 108-80 in their Olympic exhibition matchup on Tuesday night in Las Vegas. Here are five observations from what went down... After losing two straight games to open exhibition play, the United States needed someone to step up and that someone was Bradley Beal. The Wizards star went off for 10 points in the first quarter on a perfect 4-for-4 from the field, as Team USA built a 12-point lead by the end of the frame, easily their best start so far through their three warmup games.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

LeBron James looks absolutely ridiculous courtside for Game 5

It’s been a long time since LeBron James was at the NBA Finals as a spectator. He showed up to Game 5 looking absolutely ridiculous. LeBron James is sitting courtside at Phoenix Suns Arena for Game 5 of the NBA Finals with a, well, questionable outfit, if we’re being honest. He’s wearing a very busy shirt with sunglasses that should probably only be worn in Cancun.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Spun

Report: Adele Is Officially Dating A Notable NBA Figure

Adele is reportedly in a new relationship – one that will be of interest to NBA fans. According to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the superstar artist is dating LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul. Paul, a close friend of LeBron who’s become one of the biggest agents in the NBA,...
BasketballNBC Sports

Beal on getting the call to play for Team USA

Bradley Beal knew it was about something important when he received a call from U.S.A. men's basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo last month. "Once you get a call from him, it's all business. It's either you're going to the Hall [of Fame] or you're going to USA Basketball," Beal told NBC Sports Washington's Chris Miller.
NBANBC Sports

Beal expects recruiting talk to take place on Team USA

In the past, Team USA has been a place for the NBA's best to showcase their talents on the world stage while also using the Olympic experience as a vessel to discuss potentially teaming up in the future. In truth, Team USA often is viewed as the best way for...
NBAWashington Post

Bradley Beal is already impressing Team USA Coach Gregg Popovich

Bradley Beal’s superpower is no secret, not after leading the Eastern Conference in scoring in each of the past two seasons. His ability to sneak past defenders and rack up 25 or 30 points is something Gregg Popovich, Beal’s coach for the next month or so with USA Basketball, has seen countless times on video and more than a dozen times in person.

Comments / 0

Community Policy