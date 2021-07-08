Cancel
Marvel Fans Get Emotional After Hearing Chadwick Boseman's Voice in What If...?

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChadwick Boseman's final performance as T'Challa can be seen in Marvel's upcoming animated series What If...?, and hearing the late actor's voice has left thousands of fans feeling emotional. On Thursday, Marvel Studios released the official What If...? trailer, revealing that the show will debut on Disney+ on Aug. 11. The trailer provided a good look at what's to come, including a scene of Boseman's T'Challa alongside Michael Rooker's Yondu.

