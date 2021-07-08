Cancel
Amazon to offer Universal movies on Prime Video after they play on Peacock

New York Post
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Prime Video will offer new live-action movies from Universal Pictures four months after their streaming debut on Peacock, the companies announced Thursday. The multiyear deal applies to live-action films including “Jurassic World: Dominion” that are scheduled to be released in theaters starting in 2022, a statement from the companies said.

