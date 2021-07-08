Cancel
Congressman wants Air Force prof yanked for teaching critical race theory

By Samuel Chamberlain
New York Post
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Republican congressman has called for an Air Force Academy professor who defended teaching critical race theory to be removed from her position, describing her comments as “utterly unacceptable and incompatible with the mission of our United States Military Service Academies.”. “Disparaging the United States as a racist country should...

