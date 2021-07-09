Tony DeAngelo decision, expansion draft start crucial Rangers offseason

The NHL’s offseason may be shorter than usual, but the Rangers still have a lengthy to-do list to get through before the start of 2021-22. After the Lightning hoisted the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season Wednesday night in Tampa following their victory over the Canadiens, not only did the offseason officially begin, but — more importantly for the Rangers — it ignited the 24-hour countdown to the opening of the buyout window. This is where the Rangers’ offseason agenda likely begins.