2 Haitian Americans detained in slaying of Haiti president

FOX Carolina
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Two men believed to be Haitian Americans — one of them purportedly a former bodyguard at the Canadian Embassy in Port au Prince — have been arrested in connection with the assassination of Haiti’s president, according to a senior Haitian official. Mathias Pierre, Haiti’s minister of elections, told The Associated Press that James Solages was among six people arrested in the brazen killing of President Jovenel Moise by gunmen at his home Wednesday. Seven other suspected assailants were killed, authorities said. Pierre would not provide additional details about Solages’ background, nor would he provide the name of the second Haitian American. The U.S. State Department said it was aware of reports that Haitian Americans were in custody but could not confirm or comment.

