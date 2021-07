The Cincinnati Reds have been one of the most exciting teams in baseball this season. They boast 23 comeback wins because of their stellar offense. Their bullpen, who is one of the worst in the league and have only marginally improved, has an ERA of 5.20. No lead is safe, so every game is an ordeal. Despite the volatility of having a good offense and a bullpen that bad, the Reds have won some games and are now over .500 as they approach the All-Star Break next week. So what’s up with the national media and why aren’t they giving more attention to the Cincinnati Reds?