The focus of the forecast revolves around a cold front sweeping across the state on Tuesday. A few showers are expected as the day goes on, especially along/east of I-75 across the E. Upper and N. Lower. Despite the shower chance, no all-day washout is expected, and most showers will remain on the light side. Temperatures will be cooler, ranging from the upper 60s to middle 70s in most spots. Warmest spots, climbing into the lower 80s, will be southward of a Cadillac - Houghton Lake line.