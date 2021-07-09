Tyson Fury tests positive for COVID-19, trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder postponed
Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will no longer be having their trilogy fight on July 24. Fury was supposed to fight Anthony Joshua in a heavyweight unification fight. However, an arbitrator ruled Wilder was owed the third fight so it was quickly booked to happen on July 24 in Las Vegas. As the bout got closer, it began getting more hyped up but it will not happen. It was reported on Thursday that the fight was likely to be postponed after a COVID-19 outbreak in Fury’s camp. Now, boxing journalist, Dan Rafael reports Fury was one of many who tested positive and the fight has been postponed.www.bjpenn.com
Comments / 0