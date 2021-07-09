Tyson Fury tests positive for COVID-19, trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder postponed

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington believes Conor McGregor’s “pride and ego” will keep him in the fight game despite his leg injury. McGregor broke his leg against rival Dustin Poirier in the main event of this past weekend’s UFC 264 trilogy fight. The Irishman threw a kick that Poirier blocked with his elbow and as soon as he stepped down on the mat, his leg gave way. McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh said that McGregor was also dealing with an injury in training camp that may have led to the injury. Either way, McGregor is expected to be on the sidelines with the injury for the rest of the year, and given how devastating it was, some believe he may be out longer.