Luis Urías is doing more damage offensively, making him a much better fit at third base

The Milwaukee Brewers (55-39) will battle the Cincinnati Reds (48-44) in the final installment of a series at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at 1:10 PM ET. Before the All-Star break, these two teams already met and Milwaukee bowed to Cincinnati with a 1-3 standing last weekend. Then, the Brewers bounced back with an 11-6 victory over the Cincinnati Reds in the opening match of a three-game series on Friday. In Game 2, Milwaukee extended their winning streak with a 7-4 triumph over Cincinnati on Saturday. After the victory, the Milwaukee Brewers took the lead in the NL Central Division with 6 games ahead of the rival team Cincinnati Reds. Christian Yelich made a double in the go-ahead run during the extended 11th frame of a 7-4 road win. Starter Brandon Woodruff made 5.2 innings with two earned runs on two hits allowed with four walks granted but struck out eight batters of the Reds.