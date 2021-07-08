Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Luis Urías is doing more damage offensively, making him a much better fit at third base

Post-Crescent
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt just 24 years old and in his first full season in the major leagues, Luis Urías didn't have to think long or hard about whether his leadoff home run against Jacob deGrom on Wednesday in New York was the most memorable of his career. Urías turned around a 99-mph...

www.postcrescent.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Travis Shaw
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
Person
Andy Haines
Person
Aramis Ramírez
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Hoby Milner
Person
Jandel Gustave
Person
Homer
Person
Luis Urías
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Cincinnati Reds#American Family Field#The San Diego Padres#Brewers#Mets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBJanesville Gazette

Milwaukee-Cincinnati Runs

Brewers first. Jace Peterson hit by pitch. Luis Urias singles to left field. Jace Peterson to third. Christian Yelich reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Luis Urias to third. Jace Peterson out at home. Willy Adames walks. Rowdy Tellez hit by pitch. Willy Adames to second. Christian Yelich to third. Luis Urias scores. Tyrone Taylor called out on strikes. Jackie Bradley Jr. grounds out to shallow infield, Sonny Gray to Joey Votto.
MLBredlegnation.com

Reds lose in extra innings after brilliant start from Luis Castillo

W: Gustave (1-0) L: Doolittle (3-1) FanGraphs Win Probability | Statcast | Box Score | Game Thread. The Reds got the scoring started thanks to some shaky defense from the Brewers in the second inning. Kyle Farmer made them pay even more with a 2-out, RBI double with a base open and the pitchers spot up next. Luis Castillo continued his 2021 resurgence. Castillo pitched six shutout innings with 8 strikeouts. Castillo’s now has a 1.76 ERA over his last 9 starts.
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

Christian Yelich's 11th-inning double lifts Brewers past Reds

Christian Yelich doubled home the go-ahead run in the 11th inning and Willy Adames went 3-for-6 as the visiting Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds, 7-4, Saturday night. Jandel Gustave (1-0) pitched the final two innings to record his first win for the Brewers, who improved their lead to six...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Milwaukee Brewers vs Cincinnati Reds 7/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Milwaukee Brewers (55-39) will battle the Cincinnati Reds (48-44) in the final installment of a series at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at 1:10 PM ET. Before the All-Star break, these two teams already met and Milwaukee bowed to Cincinnati with a 1-3 standing last weekend. Then, the Brewers bounced back with an 11-6 victory over the Cincinnati Reds in the opening match of a three-game series on Friday. In Game 2, Milwaukee extended their winning streak with a 7-4 triumph over Cincinnati on Saturday. After the victory, the Milwaukee Brewers took the lead in the NL Central Division with 6 games ahead of the rival team Cincinnati Reds. Christian Yelich made a double in the go-ahead run during the extended 11th frame of a 7-4 road win. Starter Brandon Woodruff made 5.2 innings with two earned runs on two hits allowed with four walks granted but struck out eight batters of the Reds.
MLBchatsports.com

Brewers outlast Reds, 7-4, in extra innings

The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds went at it on Saturday night in a battle between current (Brandon Woodruff) and former (Luis Castillo) aces, a game that started as a pitcher’s duel and ended as a high-scoring affair in extra innings. Woodruff got himself into an early hole in the second inning. Tyler Naquin and Eugenio Suarez both walked with one out, then Shogo Akiyama grounded one to shortstop. Willy Adames and Luis Urias successfully got the out at second, but an error by first baseman Jace Peterson allowed Akiyama to reach and Naquin to scamper in and score to make it 1-0.
MLBchatsports.com

Brewers: Willy Adames Is Playing Like A 2021 NL MVP Candidate

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JUNE 08: Luis Urias #2, Willy Adames #27, and Jackie Bradley Jr. #41 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after beating the Cincinnati Reds 5-1 at Great American Ball Park on June 08, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) By now it is no secret...
MLBPost-Crescent

Brewers shift gears on the final day of the draft, selecting seven high-school players

A run of selecting college players that dated to 2019 finally came to an end on Tuesday as the Milwaukee Brewers wrapped up the 2021 Major League Baseball draft. Not since its 37th-round pick two years ago had the organization taken a high-school player before opening Day 3 by taking outfielder Roc Riggio of Thousand Oaks, California.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Astros Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Houston Astros are rumored to be among the most active teams on the market heading into the trade deadline later this month. Houston has been one of the top teams in the American League this season. The Astros are 56-38 on the season, 3.5 games up on the Oakland A’s in the AL West.
MLBNewsday

Yankees prospect Luis Gil has noticed that Triple-A hitters foul off more pitches than their Double-A counterparts do

Since being called up to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 15, Yankees starting pitching prospect Luis Gil has discovered that something is different at the Triple-A level. Is it the reality of facing hitters with greater power, many also on the verge of the major leagues? Could it be their sharper sense of plate discipline or heightened ability to decipher pitches compared to the lower minor-league levels?
MLBBleacher Report

MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Joey Gallo, Jose Ramirez and More

As MLB teams put the finishing touches on their midseason assessments, they'll soon decide which bucket they fall into: buyers or sellers. That decision will then dictate their behavior between now and the June 30 trade deadline. With three teams sitting more than 20 games back of their respective division...
MLBeastvillagetimes.com

Is Pirates pitcher Tyler Anderson an option for the Padres?

The San Diego Padres will have some new faces when August 1 hits. You can count on that. Whether it is Danny Duffy, Cole Hamels, Joey Gallo, Kris Bryant, or others– or a combination of those guys-– the Padres personnel will be busy printing new uniforms for the players they will acquire leading up to the MLB trade deadline.

Comments / 0

Community Policy