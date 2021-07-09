Frederick County government seeks to codify push for equity

Legislation to identify and address racial inequities within Frederick County government is on its way to the County Council, and its backers say the bill is an important step toward sustainability in the government’s push for equity.

The proposal, unveiled during a press briefing with County Executive Jan Gardner (D), would establish an Office of Equity and Inclusion to promote equity in planning, policy development, recruitment and hiring, and decision-making in county government. A chief equity and inclusion officer position will be created to oversee the office.

Further, a 13-member commission will advise and make recommendations to the county executive, the council and the newly-formed office. The commission, if finalized, will also coordinate community outreach and events related to equity and inclusion.

Councilman Kai Hagen (D) will sponsor the Gardner-backed bill as it heads to the council.

Michael Hughes, chief equity and inclusion officer for the county executive's office, oversaw a team that recently examined equity and inclusion within county government. The new legislation has roots in the final report that the team provided Gardner in June.

The report laid out a series of goals for advancing equity and inclusion in county government, such as: Improving the ethnic and racial diversity of the county's workforce to better reflect the county's community; enhancing and expanding support for minority and woman-owned businesses; and establishing and maintaining professional development opportunities and requirements.

Hughes said the priorities of a new county administration or the interference of unforeseen emergencies — like a pandemic — can sideline the steps that are necessary to advancing equity and inclusion in government. He and Gardner agreed that codifying the county’s equity efforts will ensure various aspects of government include input from diverse cohorts — a step toward combating racism in the county.

“Good intentions often fall by the wayside,” Hughes said during the briefing.

Gardner added, “For far too long, the color of a person's skin has impacted nearly every facet of life, from education to economics, from housing to health."

In March, Gardner, Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer and County Health Officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer declared racism a public health crisis in the county.

A 2018 report cited in the trio’s written declaration found that students of color were least likely to eat breakfast and that Black students were least likely to receive preventative health care and proper nutrition.

The declaration said “specific individuals and communities are unfairly disadvantaged by racism while unfairly giving advantages to other individuals and communities and undermines society as a whole by weakening the health and economy in Frederick County and elsewhere.”

Gardner said during Thursday’s briefing that approximately one quarter of the county’s population is either Black, Hispanic or of Asian descent.

Frederick County Public Schools’ student body is more diverse yet, she added; 19 percent of students are Hispanic, 13 percent are Black, 6 percent are of Asian descent and 6 percent are mixed race.