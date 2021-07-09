Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frederick County, MD

Frederick County government seeks to codify push for equity

By Jack Hogan jhogan@newspost.com
Posted by 
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ED9tk_0arXnhDh00

Legislation to identify and address racial inequities within Frederick County government is on its way to the County Council, and its backers say the bill is an important step toward sustainability in the government’s push for equity.

The proposal, unveiled during a press briefing with County Executive Jan Gardner (D), would establish an Office of Equity and Inclusion to promote equity in planning, policy development, recruitment and hiring, and decision-making in county government. A chief equity and inclusion officer position will be created to oversee the office.

Further, a 13-member commission will advise and make recommendations to the county executive, the council and the newly-formed office. The commission, if finalized, will also coordinate community outreach and events related to equity and inclusion.

Councilman Kai Hagen (D) will sponsor the Gardner-backed bill as it heads to the council.

Michael Hughes, chief equity and inclusion officer for the county executive's office, oversaw a team that recently examined equity and inclusion within county government. The new legislation has roots in the final report that the team provided Gardner in June.

The report laid out a series of goals for advancing equity and inclusion in county government, such as: Improving the ethnic and racial diversity of the county's workforce to better reflect the county's community; enhancing and expanding support for minority and woman-owned businesses; and establishing and maintaining professional development opportunities and requirements.

Hughes said the priorities of a new county administration or the interference of unforeseen emergencies — like a pandemic — can sideline the steps that are necessary to advancing equity and inclusion in government. He and Gardner agreed that codifying the county’s equity efforts will ensure various aspects of government include input from diverse cohorts — a step toward combating racism in the county.

“Good intentions often fall by the wayside,” Hughes said during the briefing.

Gardner added, “For far too long, the color of a person's skin has impacted nearly every facet of life, from education to economics, from housing to health."

In March, Gardner, Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer and County Health Officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer declared racism a public health crisis in the county.

A 2018 report cited in the trio’s written declaration found that students of color were least likely to eat breakfast and that Black students were least likely to receive preventative health care and proper nutrition.

The declaration said “specific individuals and communities are unfairly disadvantaged by racism while unfairly giving advantages to other individuals and communities and undermines society as a whole by weakening the health and economy in Frederick County and elsewhere.”

Gardner said during Thursday’s briefing that approximately one quarter of the county’s population is either Black, Hispanic or of Asian descent.

Frederick County Public Schools’ student body is more diverse yet, she added; 19 percent of students are Hispanic, 13 percent are Black, 6 percent are of Asian descent and 6 percent are mixed race.

Comments / 0

The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
2K+
Followers
249
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Frederick County, MD
Education
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
Local
Maryland Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#County Executive#Mixed Race#Economy#The County Council#Hispanic#Asian#Black
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Amazon's Jeff Bezos makes history with all-civilian suborbital flight

Jeff Bezos, the 57-year-old founder of Amazon, has a new title to add to his résumé: astronaut. Bezos successfully flew to the edge of space Tuesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by his private spaceflight company, Blue Origin. The billionaire entrepreneur made history by being part of the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The much-anticipated trip was also the first crewed launch for Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House looks to cool battle with Facebook

The White House on Monday sought to cool its heated confrontation with Facebook, which had festered over the weekend after President Biden accused the social media giant of “killing people” with misinformation about coronavirus vaccines. The unusual attack by Biden had triggered a tough response from Facebook, and on Monday...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

Canada to start letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens enter the country on August 9

Canada announced Monday that it will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on August 9, and those from the rest of the world on September 7. Officials said the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of August 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the U.S. and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.

Comments / 0

Community Policy