Prosecutor's office to install video interview room
The Grant County Prosecutor’s Office plans to turn a vacant office into a video interview room to help better conduct investigations. At Monday’s Grant County Commissioners’ meeting, Investigator Justin Faw said the prosecutor’s office conducts a variety of investigations that don’t fall within typical police agencies’ purview, including civil matters like home improvement fraud, sex-related crimes in certain circumstances and school truancy issues.www.chronicle-tribune.com
