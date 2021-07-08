Cancel
Grant County, IN

Man found guilty in 2018 triple homicide

By TIM TEDESCHI ttedeschi@chronicle-tribune.com
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 14 days ago

A Grant County jury found a South Bend man guilty of charges including three counts of murder for his part in the 2018 killing of a father and his two sons. According to previous Chronicle-Tribune reports and court documents, Demetrius Jemere Jackson and Lemere Joseph Jones went to the South Gallatin Street home of Javon Blackwell, 42, on Dec. 30, 2018 armed with a 9 mm handgun. Blackwell, along with his sons Javon Blackwell, Jr., 12, and Jayzon Blackwell, 11, were shot and killed, and the two men also reportedly took a phone, watch and miscellaneous guns from the residence, according to previous reports.

