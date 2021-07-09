Repurposed drugs for COVID-19 treatment identified through virtual screening and cell-based assays

The World Health Organization began recommending the use of medicines called interleukin-6 receptor blockers as COVID-19 treatments for the severely ill, based on the findings of a large clinical study published Tuesday in JAMA. Roche Holding AG's Actemra and Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s Kevzara are both approved in the U.S. as treatments for rheumatoid arthritis. The WHO said in a statement that "these are the first drugs found to be effective against COVID-19 since corticosteroids." Actemra received emergency authorization as a COVID-19 treatment last month. Research indicates the drugs can reduce the risk of death by 13% and reduce the risk of needing ventilation by 28%. However, even after recommending the drugs, the health organization called on the manufacturers to reduce prices and provide the medicines to people in low- and middle-income countries.