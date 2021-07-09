Cancel
Repurposed drugs for COVID-19 treatment identified through virtual screening and cell-based assays

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA joint research group from KAIST and Institut Pasteur Korea has identified repurposed drugs for COVID-19 treatment through virtual screening and cell-based assays. The research team suggested the strategy for virtual screening with greatly reduced false positives by incorporating pre-docking filtering based on shape similarity and post-docking filtering based on interaction similarity. This strategy will help develop therapeutic medications for COVID-19 and other antiviral diseases more rapidly. This study was reported at the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS).

