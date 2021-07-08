Film Noir Festival at Hollywood Legion Theater Looks to Make July a Little More Shadowy

Veronica Cartwright has survived giving Beaver Cleaver his first kiss and impressing Alfred Hitchcock. The former child star and older sister of "Sound of Music" actress Angela Cartwright has led a decades-long career in both film and television. At age 9, she appeared in 1958’s "In Love and War," where she played Robert Wagner’s sister. The actress was also a semi-regular on the CBS series "Leave It to Beaver" as Violet Rutherford, famed for giving Jerry Mathers’ iconic character his first on-screen smooch. At age 15, she won an Emmy for Best Actress in the TV film "Tell Me Not in Mournful Numbers."