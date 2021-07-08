Cancel
Mangas works out for Pacers along path to pro hoops

By SCOTT HUNT shunt@chronicle-tribune.com
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 13 days ago

Kyle Mangas’ search for where he’ll continue his basketball career led him into familiar territory on Tuesday as he went through a pre-NBA draft workout for the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Mangas, a recent Indiana Wesleyan graduate and the all-time leading scorer for the men’s basketball...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

