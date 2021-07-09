Discord's Broken GameCube Giveaway Is Attracting a Lot of Attention
Today is National Video Game Day, and to celebrate the occasion, Discord is giving away a Switch Lite, an Xbox Series X, a PlayStation 5 and... a broken Nintendo GameCube! Apparently, these were consoles that Discord happened to have around the office, and the GameCube made it into the competition. That seems to have been a happy accident, however, as many fans were all too happy to note that they would love to add the GameCube to their collection. This particular GameCube console has clearly seen better days, but that hasn't stopped fans from expressing their desire to win it!comicbook.com
