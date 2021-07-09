Cancel
Loki: Richard E. Grant Shares Video Of Owen Wilson Giving Him Complimentary Advice

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoki’s Richard E. Grant got a bit of constructive praise from Owen Wilson on the set of the Disney+ series. The Internet couldn’t get enough of Classic Loki during the show and Mobius is a clear favorite as well. Grant’s video showed Wilson saying his acting was “fine work” and then clarifying that maybe it could have been improved. Laughter all around from the people in the immediate area. It’s a shame viewers didn’t get to see more of Classic Loki and the Loki brigade in this series. But, maybe a second season could provide some hijinks… For now, people will have to wait for next week to see if Loki’s finale measures up to the ride so far. Mobius, the TVA’s true conspirator, Renslayer’s part in all of this, and the future of Sylvie and Loki all hang in the balance as we inch towards the final act. Check out the video below:

