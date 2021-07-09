Flood Advisory issued for New York, Westchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: New York; Westchester The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Hudson County in northeastern New Jersey Bronx County in southeastern New York New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York South Central Westchester County in southeastern New York * Until 1130 PM EDT. * At 817 PM EDT, Minor flooding has occurred in the advisory area. Between 2.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that have experienced flooding include New Rochelle, Mott Haven, East Tremont, Ridgefield, Throgs Neck Bridge, Midtown Manhattan, Harlem, Riverdale, Co-op City, Fort Lee, Englewood, Bronxville, City Island, Long Island City, Upper West Side, Mount Vernon, North Bergen, West New York, Cliffside Park and Palisades Park.