Special Weather Statement issued for Faulkner, Perry by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Faulkner; Perry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN PERRY AND WEST CENTRAL FAULKNER COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM CDT At 715 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Conway, moving south at 5 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Conway... Mayflower Toad Suck... Pickles Gapalerts.weather.gov
