Anderson County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Franklin, Scott, Shelby, Woodford by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 19:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Franklin; Scott; Shelby; Woodford LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS MOVING INTO THE NORTHERN BLUEGRASS At 813 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms from 6 miles southeast of Owenton to 6 miles northeast of Frankfort to 7 miles southeast of Shelbyville. Movement was east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 45 mph are possible with these storms. Winds of this strength can knock down limbs and weakly rooted trees. Locations impacted include Georgetown, Frankfort, Lawrenceburg, Versailles, Midway, Stamping Ground, Sadieville, Longlick, Slickway, and Stonewall. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent lightning is occurring. Lightning can strike more than 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

alerts.weather.gov

