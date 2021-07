Britney Spears, in her incendiary public testimony on June 23, detailed several claims against the conservatorship that has kept her under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, for 13 years—alleging forced birth control, emotional abuse and more. But one strand of her story hit fans particularly hard: her allegation that she'd been coerced into performing, and even overmedicated on lithium when she told her management she wanted to end her popular Las Vegas residency. Her management, Spears said, made it clear they could sue her in 2018 if she didn't perform all of the concerts for which they'd scheduled her. "It was very threatening and scary," she said. "The only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking."