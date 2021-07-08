Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Weekly Word of Encouragement

Statesville Record & Landmark
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Father, if you are willing, remove this cup from me. Nevertheless, not my will, but yours, be done” — Luke 22:43. Jesus prayed this prayer when he was in the Garden of Gethsemane, knowing that his death was upon him. Matthew and Mark’s gospels tell us he prayed this same prayer three times in a row.

statesville.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
ReligionValley News

Stop going to church

Zachary Elliot Special to Valley News With many of the quarantine restrictions beginning to lift, a lot of us are going places. We’re going to the movies, going to the beach, even going on vacation. We like going places, don’t we? You might even, on occasion, like going to church. What if I told you to stop doing that? That’s right; I want you to stop going to church. I don’t want you to stop going to the grocery store or to work. I want you to stop going to church. For some of you, those might be the sweetest words you’ve ever heard a pastor say. I mean, now you have your Sundays free to go to more places, right? Well, before you get too excited, let me help you understand what I mean. Going to church is not something you do, like going to Disneyland, the park or.
ReligionPosted by
The Independent

Celebrity preacher faces backlash after photos purporting to show luxury lifestyle appear online

The Bible says it is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than it is for a rich man to enter the kingdom of Heaven, but one celebrity pastor does not seem terribly concerned with the warning. Joel Osteen, one of the wealthiest and most popular preachers in the US, has come under fire after evidence of his luxurious lifestyle was made public on social media. Mr Osteen, who leads the Lakewood Church in Houston - one of the enormous congregations that are dubbed "megachurches" - was criticised after it was revealed the pastor owns...
ReligionThe Daily Sentinel

Cross Words: Christians and suffering

Christians are not promised health, wealth, and prosperity on this earth. Instead, the Bible says that Christians are going to suffer as they pilgrim through this life. Peter writes, “Beloved, do not be surprised at the fiery trial when it comes upon you to test you, as though something strange were happening to you. But rejoice insofar as you share Christ’s sufferings, that you may also rejoice and be glad when his glory is revealed” (1 Pt. 4:12-13 ESV).
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

Should We Preach Exclusively From the Bible or Address Cultural Issues?

A fascinating study just came out of the Pew Research Center. They analyzed 12,832 messages posted on church websites during the fall of 2020. They found that the elephants in the room of our world—the pandemic, the presidential election and all things race and racism—dominated the pulpit. In other words, we took the cultural bait. Pastors tackled the issues of the day and the questions of the day.
ReligionClayton County Register

Word for Word 7/21/21

This article “came to me” in bits-n-pieces so if it seems disjointed that’s probably why. But mainly it is about what love is/what it does and what it is not/does not. Love – what I see that it does: Love steps aside differences and focuses on common ground; it focuses on others (God being first and foremost), not the self. From 1st Corinthians 13, often referred to as the “Love Chapter,” love is: patient, kind, it keeps no record of wrongs; it always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.
Riverside County, CARiverside Press Enterprise

Professing Faith: Rome burned but Christianity survived

This week marks a very old anniversary, which has had a huge influence on religion in the West. As your author names this event, it will at first sound like antiquarian rambling, but there is a direct link to the faith of many people today. It was this past week and next which marks the anniversary of the burning of the city of Rome in 64 AD. It began on the night of July 19 and ended about nine days later. Shortly after that the first Roman persecution of the Christian church began because of the fire, at the very time when the New Testament was being written.
West Plains, MOwestplainsdailyquill.net

Moment in the Word

1 Corinthians 12:21-23 And the eye cannot say unto the hand, I have no need of thee: nor again the head to the feet, I have no need of you. 22Nay, much more those members of the body, which seem to be more feeble, are necessary: 23And those members of the body, which we think to be less honourable, upon these we bestow more abundant honour.
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Watch Your Words

“If a man takes a vow to Hashem, or swears an oath to establish a prohibition upon himself …” (Bamidbar 30:3) This week’s sedrah, Matos, is usually read during the period of the Three Weeks, and speaks about oaths and vows. An interesting connection is drawn in this regard. The...
ReligionCumberland County Sentinel

Letter: Listen to the words

We sang this hymn in church today and, maybe for the first time, I heard the words. And, was I surprised. Each stanza speaks to us today and shows a way to a better America. I urge all to read the words — think about the words — act on the ideas the words suggest. You will feel better and act better as you reflect on the wisdom contained in those four stanzas.
Religionfpcbonita.org

A Woman of Words

By Angela Hunt >> Disciple Matthew, a former tax collector, dreams of preaching and performing miracles in Jerusalem, but finds his dreams postponed when Yeshua’s mother, Mary, asks him to help her record the stories of Yeshua while the eyewitnesses are still alive. Opposition from friends and foes alike makes the task difficult. Then Caligula determines to raise a statue of himself in the temple, even if it means killing every Jew. As Matthew works to save his people, Mary encourages him to come to terms with his past. As the project progresses, Matthew realizes that the job he reluctantly accepted might be his God-given destiny.
Religiontherecord-online.com

Words of Grace 7/8

The Lord Jesus quite often taught his disciples through parables. Two of these parables are about the finding of expensive things. In the first parable, a man finds treasure hidden in a field. For joy he went and sold all that he had, and bought the field. (Matthew 13: 44)
ReligionSun-Journal

In rebuttal: Marc Greenwood: ‘Authentic Christianity requires courage’

I’ve read and re-read Cal Thomas’s July 11 column. It seems Thomas has swallowed a specious and a spurious fantasy: America was founded as a Christian nation, and thus manifested American exceptionalism. I’m a Christian believer and a minister, who found Thomas’s anemic, westernized, weak-kneed pity party for Christianity an...
ReligionColumbian

Letter: ‘Woke’ is an overrated word

The Trumplican party and their minions like to label anything they don’t agree with as “woke.” It has become a quixotic obsession, quickly moving to a status on par with spreading “the Big Lie” religious doctrine. I predict that particular word will be identified as the most overused and overrated word of 2021. It causes a hearty laugh every time I see or hear it.
ReligionThe Daily Sentinel

Cross Words:

Work isn’t a curse to be avoided; rather, it’s a call to be embraced. We serve a God who works (see Gen. 2:1-2). And we serve a God who calls us to work (see Gen. 1:28; 2:15). I expounded on this in a column I wrote a couple of months ago called “A theology of work.”
Religiontelegram.com

Letter: We are taught that to receive the Eucharist we must be free of 'grievous sin'

Abortion is a “mortal sin.” You cannot personally oppose abortion and support it in your public life. Your public outward life is a testimony to your integrity. Some say it doesn’t matter how abhorrent your behavior, you should not be refused the Eucharist. Absolutely not! We are taught that to receive the Eucharist we must be free of “grievous sin.” How grievous is the killing of innocent vulnerable babies! Children are God’s “favorites.”
Religionguideposts.org

31 Days of Bible Prayers

One of my favorite ways to pray is to follow a 31-day plan that gives my prayers more purpose and focus. For example, I’ve long prayed 31 biblical virtues for my children (and now my grandchildren) that developed into a prayer resource and even an iPhone/iPad app called “31 Ways to Pray for Your Kids.”
ReligionTennessee Tribune

Creating God

There is an ugly truth why some segments of white American society are so fierce in their defense of creationism. Simply put, that reason is white supremacy. But without a critical examination of creationism within the context of those religious cultures that support and espouse it, one can easily overlook the racism that is at its core and the tribalistic ethos that breathed it into life.
Berkeley, CAuniversityofcalifornia.edu

In the words of the Buddha

The Buddha is said to have delivered some 84,000 teachings. The Tibetan Buddhist canon, all told, is more than 230,000 pages long. A global push to translate it all into English — described as a “100-year project” — has already been underway for several years. That effort now has a new partner to help move them closer to the finish line: UC Santa Barbara.
Statesville, NCStatesville Record & Landmark

Horizon Church to hold 'escape room-themed' VBS

Horizon Church, located at 316 Signal Hill Drive, is hosting “Breakout: Escape From Ordinary To Extraordinary,” an escape room-themed vacation Bible school on July 18 through July 22 from 6-8 p.m. This energetic VBS curriculum is packed with fun puzzles to solve, obstacle course races, snacks, crafts, music, games and funny skits that connect to each Bible lesson. VBS classes at Horizon will be available for children K-fifth grade. Graduation will be July 22 and will feature a family night hot dog supper and there will also be a drawing for a prize package escape room session for four, courtesy of Make The Xscape in Statesville.

Comments / 1

Community Policy