PHOTOS: Much-need rainfall in Dan River Region comes courtesy of tropical system

What's left of Tropical Storm Elsa delivered a much-needed dose of wet weather to the Dan River Region, but that meant no activity on the Riverwalk Trail and a likely rise in the water level in the Dan River. Thursday's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor still includes Danville in the moderate drought rating, but lowered the level to abnormally dry for most of Pittsylvania County. The National Weather Service predicted showers and thunderstorms Friday, mainly after 2 p.m. Precipitation between a tenth and a quarter of an inch is possible, with possibly more in the event of thunderstorms. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.