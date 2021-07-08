Visuals 07.08.21

There are a lot of exhibitions that travel. And plenty that integrate multimedia art. There are a lot of shows that provide some kind of awakening to social or environmental injustice and now the Center for Photographic Art (located on Ninth and San Carlos in Carmel) is the venue for an exhibit that blends all of those ideas and concepts. Extraction: Art on the Edge of the Abyss is a show that reveals the social, environmental and economic costs of the global extraction industry. Be it oil or soil, the photographs featured show extraction from its beginning to its end, and everything in the middle. For more information, go to photography.org.