All of Steeler Nation remember December 4, 2017 and the fear of watching Ryan Shazier lie on the turf with his life and career in the balance. Had that devastating day not gone that way, do the numbers suggest that Shazier would have been on his way to enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame? Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed on the Thursday episode of the AM slate of the BTSC family of podcasts. Join Co-Editor Dave Schofield as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.