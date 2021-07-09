Concert industry still left out but local promoter is Moving Forward

Some members of NSYNC, Backstreet Boys & Boyz II Men are performing in Las Vegas for a string of shows. Joey Fatone, AJ McLean, Nick Carter, and Wanya Morris are set to perform at the Venetian on August 19-22. “The After Party” will be available for people to see during the summer and tickets are available through The Venetian. Joey Fatone said, “Being on stage has always been a part of all of us so having the opportunity to create a show with the best songs of all our groups has been a lot of fun. Working together has brought up so many memories and I’m excited to see how the fans react to seeing us all on stage together.” AJ said, “I promise an incredible night of wild surprises, this is an absolute must-see!” Which boy band was your favorite? What classic songs do you want to hear them perform?