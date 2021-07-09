Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Performing Arts

Concert industry still left out but local promoter is Moving Forward

By Maleko McDonnell
KITV.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I had planned a tour with Sean Paul across Thailand and Malaysia. He was supposed to perform around the end of February." Local Concert Promoter Jonny Mack talks about the beginning of what would become a more than year-long dry spell for his business. "I've had zero income for the...

www.kitv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Ige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Festivals And Concerts#State Of Hawaii#Hallowballoo#Dream Weekend#Nye Party#The American Rescue Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
Country
Malaysia
Country
Thailand
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Costco
Related
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Examiner

Promoter KC Turner survives COVID with backyard concerts

Bay Area promoter KC Turner never intended to outwit the concert-canceling coronavirus. But in a moment of lockdown inspiration, that’s what he did when he started staging his In Your Driveway (or Backyard) San Francisco music appearances. The response was overwhelming. “People loved it. They were crying at the shows,...
Anchor Point, AKHomer News

Concert on the Green supports local organizations

The Lisa Halverson Foundation, Fireweed Meadows Vacation Rentals and Coastal Realty Alaska are partnering to host “Concert on the Green” all day Sunday, July 18, at the Fireweed Meadow Golf Course in support of the Anchor Point Food Pantry and Chapman School Music Program. Admission is a suggested donation of $10 per family or a food donation to the Anchor Point Food Pantry.
Houston, TXculturemap.com

Gray Contemporary presents "Moving Forward" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The artists and designers of the Class of 2020 at the University of Houston School of Art spent three intense years developing their work anticipating the Masters of Fine Arts thesis exhibition, only to have the exhibition cancelled due to the pandemic.
Las Vegas, NVkfrxfm.com

The After Party In Las Vegas

Some members of NSYNC, Backstreet Boys & Boyz II Men are performing in Las Vegas for a string of shows. Joey Fatone, AJ McLean, Nick Carter, and Wanya Morris are set to perform at the Venetian on August 19-22. “The After Party” will be available for people to see during the summer and tickets are available through The Venetian. Joey Fatone said, “Being on stage has always been a part of all of us so having the opportunity to create a show with the best songs of all our groups has been a lot of fun. Working together has brought up so many memories and I’m excited to see how the fans react to seeing us all on stage together.” AJ said, “I promise an incredible night of wild surprises, this is an absolute must-see!” Which boy band was your favorite? What classic songs do you want to hear them perform?
Lifestylewashingtonnewsday.com

Mum faces wrath after booking a Disney World vacation without her stepchild.

Mum receives backlash after planning Disney World holiday without stepchild. The mum said: “I don’t want to waste money to be honest.”. After recommending that she go on vacation to Disneyworld in Florida with her husband and children while leaving their stepchild at home, a mother was labeled “wicked.”. For...
Petersburg Pilot

Moving Music Concert series

Brian Richards, center, and Fax Christensen, perform an improvised song about peace at the request of Mike Schwartz, left, during the Moving Music Concert series on Sat., June 26.
Musictheweektoday.com

Marion Concert Band to host ‘Out of This World’ concert

MARION — Marion Concert Band will continue its Friday evening concert series on July 16 with “A Night at the Movies that’s Out of This World,” a themed concert that will feature soundtracks from a variety of movies both space themed and otherwise. Some highlights from the setlist include songs...
HobbiesKITV.com

Family Fun Splash Pack Giveaway Winner

Congratulations to Clayton Tom on winning the Family Fun Splash Pack Giveaway! They won Four (4) 1-Day Admission Tickets, 1 Parking and A Reserved Area for the Entire Day.
1067kmx.com

Kanye West Announces Donda Listening Event In Atlanta

Kanye West has announced an Atlanta listening event to preview his new album Donda. Live Nation is billing the event as “Kanye West Presents A Donda Listening Event,” will take place at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday (July 22nd) at 8 p.m. Kanye fans can purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.com. Prices are $50 and $20.
RestaurantsKITV.com

Raising Cane's preps for 6th location opening in Waikiki

Fried chicken lovers rejoice! Raising Cane's announced it's opening a sixth location on O'ahu. Ahead of the opening, the restaurant is hiring crew members for its first Waikiki eatery in the Royal Hawaiian Center. “This is the sixth Raising Cane’s to open in Hawaii over the past two and a...
Las Vegas, NVthebeatdfw.com

New Kanye West Album Is Done, Previews Project In Las Vegas

On Sunday (July 18), Respectfully Justin host Justin Laboy said he got a private listen to Kanye West’s new album from Yeezy himself. The dude who allegedly caught a fade via the Migos went on to claim that the new project is fire. According to Laboy, West played the new...
New York City, NYbrooklynvegan.com

100 gecs add 2nd NYC show to tour

100 gecs recently announced a North American tour happening this fall, wrapping up with an NYC show at Terminal 5 on December 9. Tickets to that went on sale today, and sold out fast, so they've added another show at the same venue. It happens on December 11 at Terminal 5, and tickets are on sale now.
Los Angeles, CAedmidentity.com

ZHU to Bring DREAMLAND Shows to LA and NYC

ZHU will be heading to The Greek Theatre in LA and Avant Gardner in NYC with his DREAMLAND show for four nights this fall. Grammy-nominated artist ZHU has been dominating the dance music scene this year and is clearly showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Hot off the release of his latest album, DREAMLAND 2021, he’s already sold out multiple nights at Red Rocks and launched an NFT-based fan community as well. Now, ZHU is looking to continue his dominance this year with the news that he will be taking his DREAMLAND show on the road for stops in Los Angeles and New York City this fall.
Atlanta, GAaudacy.com

WIN Kanye Tickets from V103!

The People's Station V-103 Welcomes Kanye West Presents: A Donda Listening Event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Thursday July 22 at 8pm!. Enter below for your chance to one of FOUR winner who will win 5....yes FIVE.....tickets for you and your friends to see Kanye this Thursday July 22nd!. For Kanye West...

Comments / 0

Community Policy