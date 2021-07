Two Cleveland attorneys, Marc Dann and Brian Flick of DannLaw, are taking Ohio to court as they hope to restore federal dollars to the unemployment system. On June 26th, residents of Ohio stopped receiving their extra $300 per week on top of their state benefits. And this was not due to the ending of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance as those are still scheduled to go out through Labor Day this year. But Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, along with a few other Republican governors, refused the money saying it was no longer necessary.