Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn

Enable Biosciences to Support California Department of Public Health's CalScope Program to Survey COVID-19 Antibodies from Infection and Vaccination. SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enable Biosciences, a South San Francisco diagnostics company and clinical lab, is partnering with the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) in a statewide serosurvey program. CalScope will invite more than 200,000 households to submit dried blood samples collected at home using kits co-developed with CDPH and Enable. The samples will then be sent to Enable's South San Francisco lab and tested for the presence of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The test will be able to distinguish between antibody responses from natural infection or vaccination and will provide information about the spread of COVID-19 in California and vaccination uptake. The project is a collaborative effort between CDPH, Enable Biosciences, Stanford University, and Gauss Surgical. The first survey period ended on June 15, with second and third enrollment periods to become available through the beginning of 2022.