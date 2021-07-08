Cancel
Law

Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn

By Rouda Feder Tietjen, McGuinn
The Press
The Press
 13 days ago
Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn Earns 5 Spots in Northern California's Super Lawyers® List for 2021. SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The yearly Super Lawyers® publication for Northern California has been released, and local law firm Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn is proud to announce the inclusion of 5 of its team members. While any lawyer can be nominated for the award, only 5% of practicing lawyers in any given region are honored each year. This year's listees include Bay Area attorneys:

