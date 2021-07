TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCQB:IPCIF)(TSX:IPCI) ('Intellipharmaceutics' or the 'Company'), a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and manufacture of novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs, today reported the results of operations for the three and six months ended May 31, 2021. All dollar amounts referenced herein are in United States dollars unless otherwise noted.