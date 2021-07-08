Anderson Real Estate Group Surpasses $1 Billion In Sales
LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Anderson Real Estate Group (AREG), one of Southern California's top real estate teams, reached a major milestone: $1 Billion in total sales volume. This incredible achievement follows the very recent move to join eXp Realty of California (eXp). Anderson Real Estate Group is a trusted, local favorite, having served nearly 2,000 families in the LA-metro area and is the recipient of more than 600 5-star reviews and a Best of Zillow designation.www.thepress.net
