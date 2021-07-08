Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Bank of America wants to end California unemployment deal

By Cole Lauterbach
Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(The Center Square) – One of the nation’s largest banks has held an exclusive contract to help facilitate California’s unemployment payments. Now, it wants out of the deal. Bank of America won the deal to deliver unemployment benefits for California’s Employment Development Department (EDD) in 2010. Under the agreement, users...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
721
Followers
20K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
North Carolina State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Of America#Edd#Edd#Abc7 San Francisco#Californians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
Related
EconomyPosted by
The Press

Zone7

Zone7 Secures $8 Million in Series A to Scale AI-Driven Human Performance Offering. PALO ALTO, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zone7, the AI-driven human performance platform, today announced an $8 million Series A round of funding led by Blumberg Capital with participation from previous investors Resolute Ventures, UpWest, PLG Ventures and Joyance Partners. Additional investors in the round included Value Stream Ventures, Alumni Ventures and New York based J-Ventures.
ConstructionPosted by
The Press

The City of South Gate Urban Orchard Project

The City of South Gate to transform post-industrial land into a thriving Urban Orchard with Griffin Structures as the Construction Manager. IRVINE, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An experienced PMCM firm for California cities, counties, and various public and private Clients, the Griffin Structures team offers programming, design management, and construction management throughout Northern and Southern California.
EconomyPosted by
The Press

Alpha Motor Corporation © 2021. All Rights Reserved.

Alpha Motor Corporation Releases SUPERWOLF™, New Pure Electric Crew Cab Truck Built for Adventure, Utility and Sustainability. IRVINE, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Motor Corporation has just unveiled the new SUPERWOLF™, the automotive company's pure electric pickup truck.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

BEMER Group & Centropix Resolve Dispute

SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- BEMER USA, LLC is pleased to announce that it has successfully resolved its dispute with its former distributors, George Gasich and Youcef Benloucif and their new venture Centropix USA, LLC.  In April 2021, BEMER filed a lawsuit against Gasich, Benloucif and Centropix after becoming aware that they were engaging in unlawful cross-recruitment and competition. In the lawsuit, BEMER quickly secured a temporary restraining order from the Court, preventing the former distributors Gasich and Benloucif from breaching their non-compete and non-solicitation agreements. Pursuant to the settlement, the Court has entered a permanent federal injunction, restraining Gasich, Benloucif, and Centropix from recruiting and/or enrolling current, and certain former, BEMER distributors until April 22, 2022. The injunction also limits the products that Centropix can market in the United States and the statements that Centropix can make in marketing its products.
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Press

RATP Dev Workers Join Teamsters Local 186

VENTURA, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty-seven drivers, road supervisors and dispatchers employed by RATP Dev have joined Teamsters Local 186. The workers provide transit services for the Ventura County Transportation Commission (VCTC). "The vote was overwhelmingly union yes," said Abel Garcia, Local 186 Secretary-Treasurer. "Local 186 will not...
Posted by
The Press

Urban Remedy Secures Fresh Funding from Manna Tree

POINT RICHMOND, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Remedy, the ultra-fresh plant-based food company offering certified organic ready-to-eat meals, snacks, and cold pressed juices, today announces the close of its $18 million Series D fundraising round, led by Manna Tree, the Vail, Colorado-based investment firm committed to improving human health through nutrition. Joining in the round are existing partners Builders Fund and Obvious Ventures.
MarketsPosted by
The Press

MyBankTracker's Chief Research Analyst Predicts Banking Trends for Remainder of 2021

FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The chief research analyst for MyBankTracker.com today releases his analysis on the banking trends and product offerings consumers can expect to see for the rest of 2021. Simon Zhen and his team track thousands of banks and consumer products each month for the leading personal finance site. As the country returns to a more normal setting, the banking industry is continuing to adapt. Zhen explains what consumers should anticipate in his new analysis: "Banking Predictions for 2021: New Branches, Travel Comes Back, Overcrowded Market:"
BusinessPosted by
The Press

AiFi and Loop Neighborhood Expand Partnership, Rolling Out Autonomous Shopping Technology to Two Additional Stores in California

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AiFi, the leading provider of frictionless AI-powered autonomous shopping experiences, today announced an expanded partnership with Loop Neighborhood to introduce AiFi's computer vision, camera-only platform to its existing stores in California, starting with two Bay Area locations. This expansion follows AiFi's initial partnership with Loop Neighborhood to design the first fully autonomous gas station store in the world using AiFi's NanoStore model in Campbell, California in 2019.
SciencePosted by
The Press

UCLA Anderson Forecast Develops Unique Index to Track Online Microbusiness Activity; Initial Report Shows How Microbusinesses Contribute to Local Economic Growth

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UCLA Anderson economists Leila Bengali and William Yu have created a pioneering index to track the activity of online microbusinesses at the national, state, core-based statistical area (CBSA), and county levels, demonstrating for the first time activity of an important but often overlooked driver of the economy.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

SOCi Rounds the First Half of 2021 with Over 100 Percent Growth Year-Over-Year

SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCi, the leading all-in-one marketing platform built for multi-location marketers, finishes the first half of 2021 with accelerated company growth and a focus on continued product innovation. In the months following its successful $80M series D funding, the Company experienced quarterly revenue growth of over 100 percent year-over-year, increased its staff by seventy percent, and developed key first-to-market platform capabilities, further solidifying SOCi as the preferred platform for enterprise level multi-location marketing.
GamblingPosted by
The Press

SCR Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Score Media and Gaming - Stock Price has Plummeted Since IPO; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Score Media and Gaming Inc. ("Score Media" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SCR) for violations of federal securities laws. On or about February 2021, Score Media sold about 6 million shares of...
BusinessPosted by
The Press

314e Corporation

314e Corporation Appoints Dr. Sivakumaran Raman as Chief Product Officer. PLEASANTON, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 314e Corporation announced clinical informatics expert Dr. Sivakumaran "Siv" Raman as the newest member of its leadership team as their Chief Product Officer.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Press

Natel Energy Logo (PRNewsfoto/Natel Energy)

Natel Energy Announces $20M Series B to Further Deploy Modern, Renewable Hydropower. ALAMEDA, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natel Energy, a supplier of sustainable hydropower solutions, today announced a $20M funding round led by Breakthrough Energy Ventures and supported by Chevron Technology Ventures. The company will use the funding to build momentum in the deployment of its flagship product, the Restoration Hydro Turbine (RHT), which enables cost-effective production of distributed reliable renewable energy, while supporting the health and climate resilience of watershed ecosystems.

Comments / 0

Community Policy