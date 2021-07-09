Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Health minister sparks row after claiming face masks only offer 'marginal' benefit in Covid fight

By Daily Mail Reporter
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 12 days ago

A health minister sparked a row in the House of Lords yesterday after he questioned the effectiveness of masks at preventing Covid.

Lord Bethell said face coverings offered only 'marginal protection' when questioned over Government plans to lift the remaining coronavirus restrictions in England on July 19.

The move has faced criticism from more than 120 scientists and doctors who signed a letter in The Lancet accusing the UK Government of conducting a 'dangerous and unethical experiment'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NeEqI_0arXjkj200
Lord Bethell said face coverings offered only 'marginal protection' when questioned over Government plans to lift the remaining coronavirus restrictions in England on July 19

Pressed by peers, Lord Bethell said: 'Masks simply aren't a panacea.

'Were the whole country to wear a mask for the rest of their lives we would still have pandemics, because they only offer marginal protection.'

But Liberal Democrat peer Lord Oates said: 'Is the minister aware the comments he just made are not just nonsense, they are dangerous nonsense and will he withdraw them?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cJqGG_0arXjkj200
He sparked a row in the House of Lords yesterday after he questioned the effectiveness of masks at preventing Covid (stock image)

Lord Bethell responded: 'I don't accept that at all. The argument I make is an extremely reasonable one.'

He also told peers: 'This isn't a question of libertarian ideology. This is a question of assessing the risks faced by the country… I'm afraid to say we cannot have in place laws on the intimate practicalities of people's lives for the long-term.

'We don't have a law on sneezing. I wouldn't think of sneezing in the presence of peers, but I don't accept that I should be given a fine for doing so.'

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

208K+
Followers
79K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Face Masks#Sparks#England#Health Minister#Uk#The House Of Lords#Lancet#The Uk Government Of#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson dismisses warning ‘hundreds of thousands’ will die from tropical diseases after aid cuts

Boris Johnson has dismissed a warning that “hundreds of thousands of people” will die from tropical diseases because of his aid cuts – despite it coming from the World Health Organisation.The prime minister also refused to grant an early vote on the controversy, despite being ordered by the Commons Speaker to allow MPs to have their say.Tory rebel Andrew Mitchell protested that the cut would lead to a staggering 280 million drugs, tablets and vaccines being “burnt and destroyed” – writing off Britain’s past investment.“This one act will lead to the maiming, blinding, disruption of lives and deaths of...
Public Healthkentlive.news

Ex-Health Secretary warns we could go back into lockdown

Chairman of the Commons Health Select Committee Jeremy Hunt, a former Conservative Health Secretary, has warned that the UK could go back into lockdown. Mr Hunt has urged caution around “using the language of irreversibility” when lifting coronavirus restrictions because there is still a high number of infections each day worldwide.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid restrictions: Keep face masks mandatory even after 19 July, public says

The majority of British adults want face masks to remain compulsory on public transport and in shops after coronavirus restrictions are lifted, according to a recent poll.The YouGov survey found 71 per cent of people in England, Scotland and Wales agreed that rules on face coverings on public transport should remain in place for longer.It also found 66 per cent of people want face masks to continue to be mandatory in shops and some enclosed public places, compared with 27 per cent who thought the opposite. Roughly one in five (21 per cent) of the 2,749 British adults polled...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Covid news: Public told to wear masks after 19 July, as Test and Trace hires thousands for summer wave

Boris Johnson will share the government’s latest coronavirus data with the nation tomorrow, and is expected to confirm the next phase of easing restrictions on 19 July, according to vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi.Appearing on Sky News’ Trevor Phillips on Sunday, Mr Zahawi revealed guidance will include being “expected to wear masks in indoor enclosed places” – even though the legal requirement to do so would be dropped. Meanwhile, the government’s Test and Trace service is “panicking” as it rushes to fill thousands of vacant contact tracing positions – just months after making thousands of clinical staff redundant – amid...
Grocery & Supermaketkentlive.news

More than 150,000 people sign petition to keep face masks a legal requirement in shops

A petition calling on the government to keep legal requirements for people to wear face masks in shops and supermarkets beyond 19 July has gained more than 150,000 signatures. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it will become a matter of "personal responsibility" when and where people choose to wear face maks following Step 4 of England's unlocking, expected in under two weeks' time.
Public HealthBBC

Covid in North East: People urged to keep wearing face coverings

North East health bosses have urged commuters and shoppers to continue wearing face coverings as Covid cases in the region rocket. The government has said most of England's restrictions will end on 19 July including wearing face coverings. However, health bosses for seven councils in the region said the rate...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Shock twist in the case 'patient zero' limo driver who sparked Sydney's Covid outbreak as he and his boss are CLEARED of wrongdoing – despite refusing to get vaccinated and 'not wearing a mask on the job'

The Patient Zero limo driver blamed for sparking the current Sydney Covid lockdown has been cleared by New South Wales Police after an investigation. Police launched a probe after it was revealed the driver from Bondi had refused the AstraZeneca vaccine because of a family history of blood clots and had not been tested daily.
Public HealthShropshire Star

Vulnerable people ‘made to feel worthless’ as masks to become optional

Immunosuppressed and vulnerable people have said they are more likely to stay inside when masks become optional on July 19. Vulnerable people have spoken about feeling “worthless” after the Government announced plans to scrap all Covid-19 restrictions in England. The plans, which include an end to social distancing and a...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid face visors used as food-trays after Department of Health over-estimates PPE demand

Surplus face-visors have been “repurposed” as food-trays in the NHS after the Department of Health and Social Care “over-estimated” the amount of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the coronavirus pandemic, MPs have been told.The House of Commons Public Accounts Committee heard that DHSC is now in negotiations to cancel or amend contracts signed at the height of the pandemic last year, to try to avoid adding billions more items to a PPE stockpile of tens of billions of masks, gowns and gloves.A senior DHSC official told MPs that a total of 32 billion items of PPE were purchased, and around...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Sydney plunges into two week Covid lockdown as authorities struggle to control outbreak of Delta variant after 80 cases were recorded

Australia's most populated city entered a two-week lockdown from today as authorities struggle to control an outbreak of the rapidly-spreading Delta variant. More than 80 cases of the infectious Delta variant have been recorded in Sydney as 5million people are now facing strict stay-at-home restrictions. Despite Australia's success in managing...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Not wearing a face mask is a 'moral' choice in solidarity with children and disabled people, scientist insists amid signs of new 'culture war' over coverings as lockdown is scrapped

A dissenting government scientist has insisted that not wearing a face mask is a 'moral' choice in solidarity with children and disabled people amid warnings of a new so-called 'culture war' erupting over coverings as lockdown restrictions are scrapped from July 19. Sociology professor Robert Dingwall, who sits on the...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Minister unable to say if she’ll continue wearing face mask after 19 July

A health minister was unable to say whether she will continue wearing a face mask after 19 July when Covid restrictions are to be further relaxed during an interview on Monday.Later in the day, the prime minister, Boris Johnson, is to give an update on England's roadmap out of lockdown.He is expected to confirm that rules requiring people to wear a mask on public transport and in confined spaces will be axed.Mr Johnson will say "we must learn to live" with the virus and tell the public that mask-wearing will be a matter of personal choice.Helen Whately, a care...

Comments / 0

Community Policy