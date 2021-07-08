Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

How families can find a franchise that will set their kids up for success

thecharlotteweekly.com
 12 days ago

College has become too expensive for some families, and even some who can afford it, don’t see a four-year degree as a good investment. In a rapidly changing economy, jobs have dwindled in certain fields and many graduates can’t find work related to their degree. As an alternative to put...

www.thecharlotteweekly.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franchises#Franchise Fee#Franchisee#Mosquito Authority
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Oklahoma City, OKokcfox.com

How parents and kids can improve their money smarts

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Most adults remember the transition into a more digital world, but visualizing money can be difficult if you don't often see it. It's understandable that kids might just think we pay with plastic and, especially after the pandemic, that we mainly shop online. "In a virtual...
Family RelationshipsForbes

How A Family Office Can Uncover Goals With A Family Meeting

Sharon Olson is president of Olson Wealth Group, a family office and independent wealth management firm focused on legacy planning. Over time, family offices have evolved from something more than money management, into something much broader with a goal of creating continuity, cohesion and engagement across families for generations. While much is put into how to grow wealth, such as embodying qualities of having a sound work ethic, determination, grit and a clear vision, just as important to the financial well-being of a family is the conversation about how to manage the responsibility of wealth.
Relationshipswgnradio.com

How can you help your kids find a career path they are going to love?

Georgia Koch, Community Outreach Coordinator, Career Vision, joins Anna to talk about ways parents can best prepare their kids for college. How can you help students find a career they are going to love? How can you put your child on the best path to graduate in four years? What is the best way to prepare your child to get a job after graduation? Georgia is here to answer all of your questions.
Economythemonitor.net

Setting your business up for success

McDonough focuses his legal practice on much smaller businesses after spending years in the corporate world. His years in the corporate world included legal support to the sales group and litigation among other services. “When I decided to set up my own solo practice a few years ago, before I moved here full time, I decided that I enjoyed what I was doing but I would enjoy doing it a lot more for much smaller companies,” said McDonough. He says now he gets the fun of dealing with business owners and entrepreneurs, preferring the hands-on aspect over the board of director’s approach.
Kidsarcamax.com

The quality of PE class can transform kids' academic success

Extraordinary athletes know the extraordinary power of physical activity to reshape your mind and the mind's power to transform your body. ShifuYan Lei, who teaches Shaolin Qigong, says, "If you ever lack the motivation to train, then think what happens to your mind and body when you don't." Golfer Sam Snead put it another way: "Practice puts brains in your muscles." And tennis great Martina Hingis said, "I didn't have the same fitness or ability as other girls, so I had to beat them with my mind."
KidsNews4Jax.com

How parents can help kids with language

Crawling … walking … and talking. They’re milestones parents celebrate. Not all babies will meet them on time and sometimes parents are tempted to compare their child with others. Language delays are the most common types of developmental setbacks. The COVID pandemic has made these problems worse for many at-risk...
Rockford, ILWIFR

Preparing kids for academic success

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock River Valley YMCA receives a $10,000 grant from the Mill Foundation to help support its summer enrichment program for area youth. The program provides youth with a safe place to go during the summer, reducing the rate of criminal and at-risk behaviors. The program also helps kids build academic skills they might lose during the summer, ensuring they are prepared to return to school ready to learn and on-track to graduate.
EconomyEntrepreneur

5 Pitfalls CEOs Must Avoid to Scale Successfully

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Fast growth is both highly coveted and difficult to manage. Beyond the headlines of large funding rounds and star hires, Inc. 5000 designation and Fortune 500 clients, fast-growth startups are often hot messes thriving despite themselves. If you’ve never worked in one,...
EconomyCPA Trendlines

Nine Smooth Moves to Build Client Satisfaction

Client relationships have never been more vulnerable, as other firms, reeling from the COVID crisis, will be knocking on your clients’ door with promises of better service, more services, and lower rates. Re-Thinking Today’s Firm with Five Global Leaders | 5 Things Your Firm Should Do Differently This Summer |...
EconomyWharton

How Contractors Can Successfully Manage from the Outside

Wharton management professor Peter Cappelli ran into a former student who shared an intriguing story about A-Connect, a management consulting services and solutions firm. The alumnus, who worked at A-Connect, noticed an increasing number of managers being hired on contract. These weren’t consultants or people angling for full-time work, but contractors who were being handed over control of company employees to execute a project or tackle a problem.
PetsMortgageNewsDaily.com

MLO, AE Jobs; Marketing, Sales, Broker, Originator, Social Media Tools

T was bound to happen: My cat Myrtle and I came to blows. She wanted to spend her trust fund money, earned on the catwalk in her prime, to pay various periodicals and ranking services around the nation to say that she won the “2020 Cat of the Year Mentioned in a Daily Commentary.” Apparently, she had seen the various rankings that companies and MLOs pay for to promote themselves, and also how much it takes to buy some of them. Some rankings, of course, are the result of actual votes with no outgo from the marketing budget. I’m so old, I remember when “fame” and success was a by-product of talent. And yes, lenders and their MLOs tend to be very competitive, whether it is product, price, or service. Mr./Ms. Mortgage loan officer, how much does your company pay this Canadian company to list your rates? Some companies announce market share goals. Wouldn’t it be better to announce lofty customer satisfaction goals, and let the market share follow? Or for lenders to be very efficient, and gain market share that way? Speaking of which, today’s audio version of the commentary is available here and is sponsored by Candor Technology. Lenders using Candor produce a high-quality loan that requires only one underwriter touch on 70 percent of loans. Imagine the ROI by reducing fallout, improving hedge, slashing cycle time, and banishing repurchases. Today’s includes an interview with Matt Allen of NASB on whole loan trading and the scratch and dent marketplace.
Economytampabaymetro.com

The Face of Private Wealth Management: Danyell Jones, CEPA, AAMS, WMS

I invite you to ask yourself: When was the last time you were truly impressed with who you trust to handle your financial affairs?. Attention to detail, and a wealth management experience that extends far beyond simple investing are elements that have established Danyell Jones as one of the most sought after Financial Advisors in the Tampa Bay area.
Businessaithority.com

Insala Appoints Vicki Foley As CEO

The Board of Directors of Insala, a leading global provider of talent development and career management solutions, is very pleased to announce the selection of Vicki Foley as CEO, effective July 19. Vicki succeeds Phillip Roark, Insala co-founder and CEO for 25 years. Ms. Foley has extensive experience in the...
SoftwarePosted by
The Press

Telecom and IT Marketing Agency Mojenta Named a HubSpot Platinum Partner

SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mojenta – the first digital marketing agency exclusively serving the B2B telecom, IT, and cloud industries – announced today it has recently achieved Platinum status with HubSpot, the premier inbound sales and marketing platform provider. HubSpot awards the Platinum distinction based on a...
Real Estatedallassun.com

Vital Real Estate Marketing Strategies for Realtors in 2021

The real estate market is a productive business that never becomes out of date. Obviously, as in any business, the real estate field has its good and bad times. An extreme breakdown in this business as well as in the whole global economy occurred back in 2008. From that point onward, last year left an imprint and permanent results just as financial losses to numerous real estate organizations. Nonetheless, everything could be changed with a brief period and exertion.
KidsMorganton News Herald

Ask the Pediatrician: How can parents encourage kids to be more active?

Q: I want to encourage my children to be more active now that it’s warm out. What are some ways to do that?. A: Physical activity is very important for a child or teen's mental and physical health, but sadly only about 1 in 4 children get the recommended 60 minutes of physical activity per day.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Xbox Family Settings app can now manage kids’ spending

Gaming consoles like the Xbox are often considered to be a solitary machine for a solitary gamer, but that hasn’t been the case for the past years. Consoles have even become a means by which families spend time together at home or for kids to develop skills often associated with safe gaming. The latter is an important consideration for parents who want to give their kids access to consoles and the games available for them. The Xbox Family Settings app tries to make that task less of a chore, and its newest features promise to save parents money or prevent them from accidentally losing some.
Reno, NVKOLO TV Reno

Summer Learning Week: How kids can keep learning during break

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The pandemic created even more of a challenge for kids last school year. Putting learning on hold can cause children to back track in their academics. Parents are encouraged to promote learning. During these summer months, there are simple ways to keep up with the engagement they had in the classroom.
Indian Trail, NCthecharlotteweekly.com

The Hive Boutique brings community together

INDIAN TRAIL — You can buy a top, dress or cute pair of jeans pretty much anywhere, but The Hive Boutique offers more than just trendy clothes with affordable price tags. Customers who shop at this Indian Trail store become part of something bigger: a community of women, or “Queen Bees” as co-owner Montana Noel likes to say, who share the common goal of friendship and support.

Comments / 0

Community Policy