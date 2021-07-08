SVB Financial Group Confirms Date And Time Of Quarterly Earnings Call

Brokerages expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will report $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. MidWestOne Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.