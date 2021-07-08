SVB Financial Group Confirms Date And Time Of Quarterly Earnings Call

Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE American: WTT) (the "Company"), announced today that based on preliminary unaudited results for the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company estimates revenues of approximately $12.0 million, compared to $11.1 million for same period in 2020, an increase of $900,000, or 8%. Management also expects bookings of approximately $14.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $12.8 million of bookings for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, a sequential increase of $1.7 million, or 13%. In addition, management expects to end the second quarter with a backlog of approximately $12.5 million, compared to $10.0 million at March 31, 2021 and $8.3 million at December 31, 2020.
Comments / 0