Level 10 Construction Continues to Construct State-of-the-Art Healthcare facilities expanding healthcare construction throughout California

Philadelphia, PA – Although labor shortages and procurement issues from the pandemic have impacted Tester Construction Group (TCG) like many other construction companies, it has not stopped the company from steady growth. Over the year and a half, the company has expanded its staff from 19 people to over 35, focusing on various areas including marketing, project management, accounting, and most importantly safety. The company has always made safety a main priority, including a long-term relationship with Compliance Consultations, Inc. (CCI), a Philadelphia-area-based, women-owned, safety consulting firm. However, TCG took it a tremendous step further in 2021 with the hiring of a new Director of Safety, Josh Wilson. In this role, Josh will be responsible for implementing the TCG’s Health and Safety program across all of their work sites alongside CCI. Josh will continue to execute TCG’s safety standards and protocols, train TCG’s staff and subcontractors, and offer OSHA, CPR, and First Aid training for all TCG employees. Wilson, a former police officer, and current Marine reservist looks forward to bridging his experiences from law enforcement and the military to the construction world. “Accepting this role is a new adventure for me. Although my entire adult career as a US Marine and Police Officer has centered around Operational Risk Management, safety, and criminal investigations…construction safety is just a different way of looking at things and learning a new book of regulations. I can utilize my ability to find something wrong and find a way to fix it efficiently and correctly.” Michael Tester, the company’s CEO, is excited by the growth of the company and what the new staff is bringing to the team. “It is truly incredible to see our corporate growth since our inception in 2017. We went from 3 employees working in a 200 SF office, to having one of the top Construction Management teams in Philadelphia. I am truly proud of our staff and and their hard work which has elevated us to our size and scale. Having a Safety Director has been a goal for TCG since we opened our doors. Having the qualifications and leadership of Josh Wilson on our team, is a tremendous step for our company and commitment to our safety culture. Not only is he a military hero, but he is now a true leader within our organization.” The new hires also include a new Director of Marketing, Marketing Coordinator, Controller, Business Manager, and several Senior Project Managers, Project Managers, and Superintendents.