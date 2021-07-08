Cancel
Construction

Level 10 Construction Continues to Construct State-of-the-Art Healthcare facilities expanding healthcare construction throughout California

By Level 10 Construction
 13 days ago
SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Level 10 Construction and JRMC Real Estate partnership have completed two, three-story state-of-the-art medical office buildings (MOBs) designed by Raymond Fox & Associates. The third MOB breaks ground in July 2021 and is anticipated for completion May 2022. Each ground-up 52,000-sq.-ft. MOB offers an abundance of outpatient surgery and healthcare services supporting the Palomar Medical Center Escondido.

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

