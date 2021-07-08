Cancel
See how Amtrak plans to replace 50-year-old rail cars

The Press
The Press
 13 days ago
Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn discusses how Amtrak plans to redesign, manufacture and replace aging trains as President Biden promises support for a $66 million rail investment.

The Press

The Press

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

