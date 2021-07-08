See how Amtrak plans to replace 50-year-old rail cars

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Amtrak plans to spend $7.3 billion to replace 83 passenger trains, some of which are nearly a half-century old. The U.S. national passenger railroad says it is contracting with a unit of Siemens AG of Germany to build the trains at a U.S. factory in Sacramento. Much of the funding for the contract hasn’t been approved by Congress, however. But Amtrak says it can finance the purchases if needed. Amtrak says in a statement Wednesday that some of the trains will be hybrids, able to operate on diesel fuel and electricity where wires are available.