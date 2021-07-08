Cancel
Cancer

Data from a Phase I study of RM-1929 Photoimmunotherapy in Japanese Patients with Recurrent Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma was Published in the International Journal of Clinical Oncology

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten Medical, Inc. (Rakuten Medical) announced that data from a phase I, single-center, open-label study of RM-1929 photoimmunotherapy in Japanese patients with recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (rHNSCC) was accepted for publication in the International Journal of Clinical Oncology and published on June 24, 2021.

