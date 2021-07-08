Cancel
Celebrities

Dua Lipa to make film debut in Argylle

By Celebretainment
Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dua Lipa will make her acting debut in ‘Argylle’. The ‘New Rules’ hitmaker is set to make her first foray into acting in Mathew Vaughn’s newly-announced spy thriller, which will see her star alongside an A-list cast including Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson.

