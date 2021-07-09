Cancel
Goshen, IN

Aguirre elected as Goshen’s next clerk-treasurer

By JOHN KLINE THE GOSHEN NEWS
The Goshen News
The Goshen News
 12 days ago
GOSHEN — Richard Aguirre, a longtime Goshen educator, activist and community volunteer, was elected as the city’s next clerk-treasurer during a Democratic Party caucus held at the Goshen Public Library Thursday evening.

Thursday’s caucus was held in response to the recent resignation of former Clerk-Treasurer Adam Scharf, who left the position in June.

According to Chad Crabtree, chairman of the Elkhart County Democratic Party, Aguiree was the only candidate to have completed and submitted his declaration of candidacy for the position by the July 5 deadline.

With his successful election, Aguirre will now finish out Scharf’s remaining term, which will end Dec. 31, 2023.

“I really appreciate Richard putting his name in the hat for this position,” Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, a fellow Democrat, said prior to Aguirre’s swearing-in ceremony. “He’s been a community leader here in Goshen to a lot of grassroots efforts and different projects, and a great leader of Goshen College, and always willing to participate and serve on committees. So, I really appreciate the fact that you’re stepping up here again for our community.

“This was a quick decision he had to make, and one you couldn’t even really think about or plan for,” Stutsman added. “I’m really excited to be able to work with you now, and so excited to be able to be the one to swear in Goshen’s first Latino clerk-treasurer.”

In offering a few remarks following his swearing-in ceremony, Aguirre first thanked his family and friends in attendance for their ongoing support before moving on to express his gratitude at being chosen for the clerk-treasurer position.

“It’s my honor and pleasure to accept this position, and I do so with gratitude and appreciation,” Aguirre said. “I promise to faithfully execute the duties of the office of the clerk-treasurer diligently for the residents of Goshen. I promise to study and learn the job, and work collaboratively with the staff, other city employees, and with the mayor and council.

“I promise to lead, but also listen to the people of Goshen and others that are fortunate enough also to serve the city of Goshen,” he added. “And God willing, I promise to work to become a servant leader for the people of Goshen.”

Aguirre went on to thank the Goshen precinct chairs and other members of the Elkhart County Democratic Party for helping to advance the community by being local and active members of the party.

“It would be far easier to be a Democratic leader in a blue county, in a blue state,” Aguirre said. “It’s much harder to live and work in a red county, and in a red state. But if it was easy, we wouldn’t be Democrats, right? That’s because being a Democrat means speaking truth to power, advocating for those who don’t have a voice, sticking up for people who are marginalized, and standing up for your beliefs and your principles, whatever the cost.”

Aguirre is currently a member of the Goshen Board of Zoning Appeals and the Mayor’s Latino Advisory Committee, and from 2008 to 2013 served on the Goshen Community Relations Commission. He is also a board member of the Center for Healing & Hope, and over the past year has served as co-director of the Elkhart County Latino Pandemic Response Initiative, a collaboration of the Elkhart County Health Department and Goshen College. The initiative was formed to reduce COVID-19 cases among Latinos.

Aguirre earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from California State University at Fresno.

He began work at Goshen College in December 2006 as director of communications and marketing. He later served as director of corporate and foundation relations and community impact coordinator. Since November 2020, Aguirre has worked as the college’s diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator.

He is married to Judy Weaver. Together they are parents of two adult children.

