The County of San Luis Obispo Earns Top Project of the Year Award from Environment + Energy Leader. SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The County of San Luis Obispo and ForeFront Power, a provider of renewable energy solutions, today announced that the County Operations Center 1.2-megawatt (MW) ground-mounted solar system received a Top Project of the Year Award in the elite Environment + Energy Leader Awards program. The win is an indication that the program's expert judges consider the County of San Luis Obispo a top example of the exemplary work being done today in the fields of energy and environmental management.