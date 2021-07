In your head, this should sound like a bad, over-the-top game show host ... Hey everybody, it's the waaaay-too-early major championship predictions for 2022! I'll give you all the picks that have zero chance of coming true but are great for starting arguments! And what's the first big one I'm gonna give you? The Masters is NOT the first major of the year! Hang on tight, kids, 'cause here we go!!"