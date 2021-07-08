Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrations

PHOTO: Ardrey Kell cadets lead July 4 parade

thecharlotteweekly.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ardrey Kell High School Marine Corps JROTC Program led the annual Fourth of July Parade at Baxter Village Town Center. This was the first parade cadets participated in since March 2019. Photos courtesy of James Barksdale.

www.thecharlotteweekly.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cadets#Fourth Of July#Marine Corps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Celebrations
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
Related
Shelby, OHShelby Willard New London Ohio News

Photo gallery: Shelby Bicycle Days parade in downtown

Shelby Bicycle Days completed its two-day run over the weekend with a celebration in the community, highlighted by a parade that moved its way through downtown on Saturday, July 10. Organizers reported that this year’s parade featured more than 60 entries.
Edina, MNhometownsource.com

Heroes of the pandemic honored in return of Fourth of July parade

After being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Edina Fourth of July parade returned in full swing this past week. The parade marked not only the commemoration of a national holiday, but the perseverance of the community through a difficult year. Seventy-one groups were featured in the parade this year – ranging from a large veteran contingent to local bands and community organizations.
Jackson, WYbuckrail.com

LGBTQ+ JH takes first at Fourth of July Parade

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Fourth of July Parade in Jackson was back this year in full force after being canceled last summer due to COVID-19 concerns. Beginning at 10 a.m at the Rodeo Grounds, 50 floats paraded the streets of downtown Jackson, Sunday, July 4. Two judges from Vertical Harvest judged the floats and awarded the top three 2021 Fourth of July parade winners.
Sonoma, CAkenwoodpress.com

Kenwood Royal Court and FD lead unofficial July 4th parade

The Kenwood Fire Department, Sonoma Volunteer Firefighter’s Association, the Devils Darlin’s Car Club, Kenwood Community Church, and the Glen Ellen Kenwood Rotary scrambled to organize scaled down unofficial post-pandemic events for the fourth of July. Kenwoodians lined the streets to watch the long-standing traditional Kenwood July 4th Parade led by...
Celebrationscapecod.com

July 4th Photo Contest

We recently celebrated July 4th by asking listeners to send in their patriotic photographs. Whether it’s decorating their house, flying the flag on their car, cute patriotic pets or even dressing up in an Uncle Sam outfit, we wanted to see creativity and positive patriotic feelings. Here are some of our favorites!
Roscommon, MIHoughton Lake Resorter

Roscommon Fourth of July Parade

FLIPPING THROUGH THE PARADE ROUTE Athletes from Skye High Gymnastics flipped and twisted their way through the Roscommon Fourth of July parade, held July 4 in downtown Roscommon. (Photo by Gabe Stern...
Fort Ann, NYPost-Star

PHOTOS: Fort Ann's patriotic parade

Fort Ann's patriotic parade kicked off Saturday morning at the school. The parade of red, white and blue traveled onto Route 4 and moved through the community. Fort Ann's American Legion and Grumbellies Eatery sponsored the event.
Oakbrook Terrace, ILThe Independent Newspapers

Fourth of July parade in Oakbrook Terrace

Willowbrook High School’s marching band and varsity dance team normally participate in Villa Park Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2801’s Fourth of July parade. That parade, which traditionally begins and ends near Ardmore Avenue and the Illinois Prairie Path in Villa Park, was canceled in both 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Willowbrook’s marching band and varsity dance team took part in Oakbrook Terrace’s Fourth of July parade. Members of the school’s marching band are pictured during the parade. The parade route in Oakbrook Terrace began and ended outside of Stella May Swartz Elementary School, located at 17W160 16th St.
Homer, AKHomer News

4th of July parade draws hundreds

Hundreds of Homer community members gathered along Pioneer Avenue in downtown Homer to celebrate Independence Day with the 2021 “Whatever Floats Your Boat” Fourth of July Parade. With almost 40 floats, the parade was filled with red, white and blue nautical decorations. The parade winners and prizes are: Best of...
Fountain Green, UTSan Pete Messenger

Fountain Green couple will lead Lamb Day parade

FOUNTAIN GREEN—A Fountain Green couple who has served in the Manti Temple for 12 years has been chosen as grand marshals to lead the Lamb Day’s Mammoth Parade this year. John and Camille Field are the honorees who are being recognized for a lifetime of service within the community of Fountain Green.
Watseka, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Winners of Watseka July 4th Parade

The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the 2021 July 4th Parade which took place Saturday. The annual parade was lead by members of the Watseka American Legion. The event’s theme was “Proud to be an American.”. • “Best Farm Entry” — CME Farm. • “Best Religious...
Sebastian, FLsebastiandaily.com

Photos from Sebastian Freedom Festival Parade

We were blessed with a cool breeze early Saturday morning as the Sebastian Freedom Festival Parade began. Indian River Drive was lined up with excited residents waiting for the fun to begin. While it was a bit awkward having the parade on July 3rd instead of July 4th, people still...
Farmington, MIfarmingtonvoice.com

Farmington COVID mask-maker leads Founders Festival parade

Farmington resident Holly Bartman doesn’t think of herself as a hero, but many local health care workers and families might disagree. The grand marshal of Saturday’s Greater Farmington Founders Festival parade set aside her quilting business last March to crank out cloth masks, surgical caps, and headbands with mask buttons during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Greene County, VADaily Progress

GALLERY: July 4th parade down Main Street

Greene County celebrated Independence Day with a parade down Main Street followed by a field party and fireworks at Morris Field. Terry Beigie is the Editor of the Greene County Record in Stanardsville. She can be reached at tbeigie@greene-news.com or (434) 985-2315.
Celebrationsomahadailyrecord.com

PHOTOS: 61st Annual Ralston Independence Day Parade

Ralston’s 61st Independence Day Parade was held Sunday, July 4, 2021. Find a video of the entire parade by Nebraska News Channel at ralstonareachamber.org/independence-day. Click the link below for a gallery of photos from The Daily Record.

Comments / 0

Community Policy