PHOTO: Ardrey Kell cadets lead July 4 parade

Willowbrook High School’s marching band and varsity dance team normally participate in Villa Park Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2801’s Fourth of July parade. That parade, which traditionally begins and ends near Ardmore Avenue and the Illinois Prairie Path in Villa Park, was canceled in both 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Willowbrook’s marching band and varsity dance team took part in Oakbrook Terrace’s Fourth of July parade. Members of the school’s marching band are pictured during the parade. The parade route in Oakbrook Terrace began and ended outside of Stella May Swartz Elementary School, located at 17W160 16th St.