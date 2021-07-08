Homeowners Who Suffered Devastating Losses in 2020 Wildfire Sue Auberge Resorts for Negligence, Breach of Contract

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A new surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is again taking a toll on Los Angeles-area restaurants. Restaurants throughout the region are already struggling to staff up to meet the high demand for dine-in meals, but now they are also being hit disproportionately hard by the rise in new infections, especially among people who are unvaccinated. This week, both Bottega Louie in West Hollywood and Village Idiot LA in the Melrose area announced temporary closures due to COVID-19 on Instagram. The Village Idiot said it would close for a few days due after a fully vaccinated staff member tested...