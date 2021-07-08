Homeowners Who Suffered Devastating Losses in 2020 Wildfire Sue Auberge Resorts for Negligence, Breach of Contract
NAPA, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeowners at a luxury wine country resort destroyed in a 2020 wildfire sued Auberge Resorts for breach of contract, negligence, violation of California law, and constructive fraud today, saying the management company dramatically reduced insurance coverage on the property four months before the blaze – and never informed them.www.thepress.net
